Alicia Silverstone Resurfaces Her “Indie Movie” with Alanis Morissette

Hollywood star Alicia Silverstone is best known for her teenage roles in the 1993 Aerosmith “Cryin” music video with lead singer Steven Tyler‘s daughter Liv Tyler; in the 1993 thriller The Crush as the Lolita-esque Adrian; and as Beverly Hills teenager Cher Horowitz in the iconic 1995 movie Clueless.

Almost 30 years later and Silverstone is reminding her fans on social media that she also starred in the fake indie movie My Mother’s Red Hat with mega pop star Alanis Morissette (Jagged Little Pill), whose career also skyrocketed in the 1990s.

As seen in the Funny or Die video below, Silverstone stars as a young woman who learns that her mother has died so she drives cross country to go to the funeral. Her carefree friend (Morissette) tries to loosen up her grieving friend while on the road and with an incredible “indie” soundtrack.

When Silverstone shared the video, she wrote “What happens when two friends embark on a road trip after one suffers a great loss? We’ll never know because this isn’t real 😂 but I did have fun filming this spoof indie film with Alanis back in the day.”

Director Steve Carr replied: “My favorite thing!!!” with a series of red heart and fire emojis.

Carr has directed real comedy movies including Daddy Day Care, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Next Friday. And he and Silverstone are reuniting to work together on the upcoming Netflix rom-com movie A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

It’s about a separated couple who “tries celebrating one last Christmas together with their kids before their divorce. However, the husband’s new girlfriend joins the festivities, causing tension and chaos during the holidays.” Oliver Hudson, Melissa Joan Hart and Jameela Jamil co-star.