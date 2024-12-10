E. Jean Carroll Reveals “Marvelous Email” From Trump in Troll Attempt

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is appointing attorney Alina Habba as Counselor to the President in his second administration.

Habba notably represented Trump in the E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump defamation trial in Manhattan, where a jury in January awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages against Trump.

Habba also represented Trump and the Trump Organization in a civil fraud suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The case resulted in penalties of more than $350 million for Trump, but it also played a critical role in cementing his political support as he successfully — for key constituents — portrayed the trial as a “witch hunt” featuring an allegedly victimless crime.

Habba, whose legal options for the defense were constrained by Trump’s political needs, lost these cases in a style that evidently pleased Trump, who parlayed his “victim” status into major fundraising bursts and increasingly stalwart support from MAGA-adjacent voters distrustful of the so-called “deep state.”

Habba dutifully characterized the fraud verdict as “manifest injustice,” calling it “the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt.” After the Carroll verdict, Habba said defiantly: “No I am not having any second thoughts about representing President Trump. It is the proudest thing I could ever do.”

Claiming the judge had disallowed each of her potential avenues of defense, Habba raged that “we are seeing a violation of our justice system,” a claim that echoed Trump’s most common claim.

Habba’s pugnacious defense of Trump outside the courtroom — in the court of public opinion where election battles are waged — impressed Trump sufficiently that her losses inside the courtroom evidently mattered less. Besides, MAGA supporters sent in enough money to pay Trump’s bills.

Carroll, who became a popular Trump foil — and a courageous figure to many who see the President-elect as a predator — is still trolling Trump, even as her public profile after the trial and after Trump’s election win has been diminished.

As seen below, Carroll continues to receive e-mails from the Trump-Vance leadership team, one of which she took a screenshot of. The title of the email is “You’re under consideration for President Trump’s Advisory Board!”

ANNOUNCEMENT!



I am being considered for Trump's Advisory Board.



I just received this marvelous email!! Should I take this exulted position? pic.twitter.com/9rluHPMnxk — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 9, 2024

Carroll wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT! I am being considered for Trump’s Advisory Board. I just received this marvelous email!! Should I take this exulted position?”

Carroll, of course, is not being considered for a position with the Trump team. The generic email reads: “President Trump is considering candidates for his newly formed Advisory Board AS WE SPEAK!” It suggests that supporters can “get to help decide” who will be on the board.

MAGA supporters are predictably leaving rude remarks, while fans of Carroll admire her verve. Those in the latter group include tennis great Martina Navratilova, who replied: “Roflmao!!!”