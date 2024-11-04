Stormy Daniels Releases Video: “Let’s Stop Little Donnie From Living Out His Dark Fantasy”

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump and who testified at the former President’s criminal trial earlier this year in which Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts, released a video (below) two days before Election Day.

Access to affordable healthcare is essential for the health of our economy, especially for independent contractors, small business owners, and content creators like me. Kamala’s healthcare plan is the real deal: her plan calls for protecting the ACA, caping prescription drug… pic.twitter.com/p2fg4P26f2 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 3, 2024

With the video, Daniels, as a small business owner, wrote: “Access to affordable healthcare is essential for the health of our economy, especially for independent contractors, small business owners, and content creators like me. Kamala’s healthcare plan is the real deal: her plan calls for protecting the ACA, capping prescription drug prices and making insulin affordable.”

Daniels added: “Meanwhile, Trump’s idea of ‘playing doctor’ sounds like a malpractice suit waiting to happen. He wants to repeal the ACA and send us back to a time when medical bills could bankrupt us. Let’s stop Little Donnie from living out his dark fantasy—keep that in mind when you vote on or before November 5th.”

On his first day in office as President, Trump signed an executive order stating that is was “the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148)” (aka Obamacare), which he subsequently was unable to do.

Last week, Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris a “liar” for reminding Americans of his efforts to repeal the health care law — or what Daniels calls his “dark fantasy.”

“Lyin’ Kamala is giving a News Conference now, saying that I want to end the Affordable Care Act. I never mentioned doing that, never even thought about such a thing,” Trump wrote on X.

Note: Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said if Trump is re-elected, there will be “massive reform” changes to ACA.