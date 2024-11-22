Miranda Lambert’s Husband Shares Private Photos, “That’s True Love”

Country music star Miranda Lambert knows how to turn heads on stage and on the red carpet — as seen below at the CMAs — thanks to celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford and a team of stellar hair and makeup artists.

But for her 41st birthday, her husband of five years, former NYPD police officer Brendon McLoughlin, chose a collection of private photos to celebrate Lambert’s big day and to share on social media.

The photos capture Lambert enjoying everyday moments — eating a double decker sandwich, hugging her horse, talking with her dog, and working on her golf swing.

McLoughlin wrote: “Another year around the sun. Happy birthday to the most selfless, loving and genuine person I know. You are the most amazing animal mom, the best life partner, the most adventurous travel partner, and soon to be the most fun golf partner. Wishing you the best of birthdays. I love you.”

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the sweet photos and message. As one replied: “She gets prettier every year.” And another responded: “This is always so sweet she deserves it all! Golf? Wow. That’s true love. I’m JK she is pretty good at it like everything great pics chosen as well! Beautiful!”