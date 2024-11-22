Lili Reinhart Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt With Smooching Boyfriend

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart — who’s best known for her role as Archie Comics character Betty Cooper on the CW series Riverdale — is promoting her new business endeavor. As seen below in a cute cardigan and tiny mini skirt, tights and stilettos, the blonde beauty is launching her dermatologist-developed, acne-safe skincare brand Personal Day.

Swipe the Los Angeles poolside launch party photos below to see Reinhart getting smooched by her boyfriend Jack Martin, and taking a big bite of a cupcake.

Note: Reinhart is also excited to announce that Personal Day was awarded Best New Acne Brand by Cosmopolitan magazine for its “Dive Deep Mevalonic Moisturizer.” (Note: Mevalonic acid is an ingredient exclusive to Personal Day, which the company says is “proven to heal skin at the molecular level & stimulate the skin’s production of collagen & hyaluronic acid.)

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming social media thriller American Sweatshop. She plays the protagonist, Daisy Moriarty, who works for an agency that flags content on social media for review. One particular violent video shakes Daisy to her core and lures her out of the office and into a dangerous world. Road House star Daniela Melchior co-stars.