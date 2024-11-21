Dakota Johnson Stuns in Off-Shoulder Jersey Dress, “Effortlessly Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey The Peanut Butter Falcon, Madame Web) turned heads at the screening of The Room Next Door in a stunning chocolate-colored off-shoulder jersey dress by fashion label Khaite.

Below, l-r: The Room Next Door stars Tilda Swinton, director Pedro Almodóvar, Julianne Moore, and Johnson.

Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend shared the photos below and wrote: “Fresh bangs and waves for Dakota Johnson for The Room Next Door screening last night 🖤 I got that amazing texture in her hair by spraying Roz Hair Air Thickening Spray throughout dry hair.”

Celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell chimed in: “Skin prep I used my Rationale favorites to get a gorgeous glow and my Sola Wave Wand with the Solawave Light Boost Acting Serum to smooth and sculpt. It was a monochromatic vibe for makeup, soft, subtle and effortlessly gorgeous.”

Johnson has turned heads in brown-hued dresses before, as seen below in September.

Get ready to see more of Johnson: she finished filming the movie Splitsville, a comedy with Adria Arjona (Father of the Bride), Nicholas Braun (Succession) and Michael Angelo Covino. Arjona and Braun play a young married couple on the brink of divorce who reconsider after spending time with a married couple (Johnson and Covino) who reveal their secret to happiness — an open marriage.