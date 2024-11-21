Marisa Tomei Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress, “Witchy” Is a Compliment

Hollywood movie star Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, In the Bedroom, The Wrestler) is on the cover of Bare Magazine. The native New Yorker wore a lacy dress in an empty bathtub for the photo shoot.

Bare Magazine captioned the photos below: “divine witchy powerful beautiful and deeply talented @marisatomei.” Yup, witchy is a compliment.

The Oscar winner also modeled a fruit-pattern lace-up crop top and matching pants set, as seen below, and is quoted by Bare as saying: “Women’s stories and trying to bring voice to those stories keeps me very inspired and motivated. I have a hard time speaking up and kind of catching things in the moment, so I feel like being able to tell women’s stories as an actor is the one way I can contribute.”

Get ready to see more of Tomei: she’s promoting the off-Broadway stage production of Babe with her co-stars Arliss Howard and Gracie Abrams. Tomei and Howard play famous and successful record producers whose “working marriage” is turned upside when a fresh A&R hire (Gracie McGraw) “calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work.”

Babe is showing at The Pershing Square Signature Center’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater.