Julianne Hough Stuns in Red Hot Plunging Dress, “I’m Single”

While America voted for their favorite couples competing in the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars, there was a little live banter between co-hosts and Mirror Ball trophy winners Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

After Hough performed with a group of male DWTS pro dancers, Ribeiro told her, “It was great to see you out there with the guys,” to which Hough replied, “Yeah, the guys, well, you know I’m single and I’m looking for a guy anywhere I can find one.”

After the performance, Hough teased her future male suitors on social media: “The phone lines may be closed but my DM’s are not!”

When not on the dance floor, Hough is often striking a pose in fashion-forward ensembles as seen below in a stunning red dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic waist by fashion house Bottega.

As seen below, it’s not the first time Hough has turned heads in a red dress.

Note: Surprisingly, none of the five couples were eliminated after their semi-final performances.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are all moving on to the finale which will air Tuesday, November 26 at 8 pm ET on ABC.