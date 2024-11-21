Kristen Wiig Stuns in Strapless Gown, Bordeaux Eyeliner “Bold Look”

Former Saturday Night Live regular turned Hollywood movie star Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids, Despicable Me, The Skeleton Twins, Zoolander 2) turned heads at the Governors Award ceremony in Los Angeles in velvet devoré floral strapless gown (by fashion label Rodarte) and red wine-colored eyeliner.

When celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker shared the photos below, she revealed that she used Bordeaux kajal eyeliner by Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she “smudged to a dreamy haze.”

Baker also reported that she used Tarantulash mascara for Wiig”s “sooty bold spiked upper lashes with a gorgeous Ruby Plum fine mascara by Addiction Tokyo on the bottom lashes “that really make her blue eyes pop!!”

Fans of Wiig and Baker are going wild over the look. As one replied: “Bordeaux eyeliner is a bold look! Reminds me of those classic 90s smoky eyes everyone used to rock.”

Get ready to see more of Wiig: she’s working on a remake of the 2016 German film Toni Erdmann, which is about “a dad who creates an alter ego for himself in an effort to connect with his polar-opposite daughter.” Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right, Laurel Canyon) co-wrote the script and directs.