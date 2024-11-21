Katy Perry Tells Fans To Watch This Movie Where Americans Are All Idiots

International pop star Katy Perry, who has more than 250 million followers on Instagram and more than 105 million followers on X, told her fans today on social media to “just watch idiocracy the movie that’s all.”

just

watch

idiocracy

the

movie

that’s

all — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 21, 2024

Idiocracy is the 2006 romantic comedy starring Luke Wilson (Old School) and former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph.

Idiocracy tells the story of “everyday” Joe Bowers (Wilson), who in 2005, is chosen to partake in a secret military experiment which will put him in hibernation for a year with a woman named Rita (Rudolph).

When they wake up, they discover the experiment has gone wrong and find themselves in the year 2505, when and where “the average intelligence of humans has decreased so much that Joe is now the smartest man in the world.”

As seen in the trailer above, Joe — a modern-day Rip Van Winkle — ends up becoming president and attends a professional wrestling match where the star wrestler (Terry Crews) applauds Joe’s presidency and tells the pumped up crowd, “He’s gonna fix everything!”

Sound familiar? Perry very specifically did not mention President-elect Donald Trump by name, but fans are shouting out the inference. “Watched it,” wrote one. “Starting to feel more like a documentary with each passing year.” (Perry is a longtime Democrat who made her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris known during the last election cycle.)

Trump, who nominated a former pro wrestling executive as Secretary of Education and who attended a celebrity-strewn UFC fight just last week, has repeatedly promised that he will fix all that purportedly ails America. In another similarity, a real life Crews-type character, the wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, has been a fixture at Trump events including being a speaker at the Republican National Convention this summer.