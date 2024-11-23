Miranda Lambert Stuns in Strapless Bodycon Dress, Thanks Chris Stapleton and Wife

Country music star Miranda Lambert knows how to turn heads on the red carpet — and she didn’t disappoint her fans when she arrived at the County Music Awards ceremony this week in a stunning strapless black bodycon dress.

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the black and turquoise look. More than one replied, “Stunning!”

Swipe the photos below to see the back of that plunging dress, and to see Lambert swaying and singing along to Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton singing the song “What Am I Gonna Do,” which Lambert co-wrote with the famous married duo.

Lambert thanked the Stapletons for singing the song at the CMAs and added, “Proud to have written that one with ya.” Below is the performance.

“What Am I Gonna Do” is on Chris Stapleton’s 2023 album Higher.

Note: Country music fans also approved of Morgane Stapleton’s dramatic look on stage — she wore a shiny silver mini dress with a long cape with a pair of over-the-knee black stiletto boots.

But what the fans are more impressed with is the apparent love seen between Chris and Morgane as they sang the love song live. As one replied, “17 years, 5 kids, shared careers and still that level of sustained eye contact. Oh to know such love….”