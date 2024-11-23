Mila Kunis Photographed in Cop Uniform, “Most Dangerous Case Yet”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Mila Kunis (Bad Moms, Black Swan, That ’70s Show, Forgetting Sarah Marshall). The brunette beauty will appear next in Netflix’s upcoming Knives Out mystery, Wake Up Dead Man, the sequel to the 2022 film Glass Onion.

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc for the third installment and Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close, among others, join the stellar ensemble. Netflix says it’s Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.”

As seen on the set, photos above and below, Kunis plays a police officer. Be sure to swipe.

Wake Up Dead Man is a reunion for Kunis and Close. They played mother and daughter in the 2020 film Four Good Days. It’s about a tough love mother (Close) who helps her estranged daughter (Kunis) get through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse (heroin). Trailer below.

Kunis recently revealed on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, that her two children are close with Close, who lives across the street from Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis says the children invite the Oscar-nominated actress to “play” and take walks with the family dog, and says Close’s presence in the lives of her children is “magical.”