Lea Michele Stuns in Black Velvet Corset Dress, 3 Months After Baby

Hollywood and Broadway star Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) is turning heads in New York City this week in a stunning black velvet corset and white skirt dress and a pair of black stilettos, as seen below.

Michele captioned the cobblestone street photo below: “Got Swept Away last night.”

Michele went to see The Avett Brothers’ new musical Broadway show Swept Away at the Longacre Theater. (The show draws on the band’s songs to tell a story of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas in the 1800s.)

Celebrity makeup artist Megan Lanoux Isentol captioned the closeup photos of Michele below: “Momma’s night out.”

The brunette beauty became a mother again just three months ago. As seen below in the pre-event photo, the mother of two is breastfeeding and admits “Accessories are a little different these days.”

Michele also turned heads at the Wicked X Vogue event in a stunning white column dress, as seen below. Her fans are going are wild over how great she looks. As one replied: “It is absurd that you just birthed a baby 🤯 you look stunning! “