RFK Jr’s Wife Strikes Yoga Pose at Beach, “There’s Nothin to It”

Former Democratic and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made headlines this week when he traveled with President-elect Donald Trump on Trump Force One to New York City where they attended UFC 30 at Madison Square Garden.

In flight, Kennedy — who has vowed to “Make America Healthy Again” as the nominated Secretary of Health in the second Trump administration — surprised many Americans when he partook in a McDonald’s meal.

As if to counter her husband’s French fry cheat, Kennedy’s wife of 10 years, Hollywood star Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Ugly Truth, Waitress, RV), proved this week that she’s been keeping her body healthy.

With the photo below, of the actress practicing yoga at the beach in an all-black yoga ensemble, Hines wrote: “Strike a pose. There’s nothin to it.” and added the hashtag #yoga. [Note: Hines is quoting the 1990 Madonna song, Vogue.]

Hines’s fans are going wild over the photo and the sentiment. As one MAGA supporter replied: “I love how unbothered you are!!!” Dozens of supporters are using the hashtag #MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) and have crowned Hines “The Mother of MAHA.”

Hines appears to approve of the moniker as she is replying to the comments with the hashtag #MAHA and green heart emojis.