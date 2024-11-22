Sophia Bush Lights Up Room in Pink Poppy Corset Dress, “Be Still My Heart”

Hollywood star Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Good Sam, Chicago PD) turned heads at the premiere of the Wicked movie in a stunning colorful corset dress and with her long locks in a new shade of “rich copper red.”

When celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee shared the red carpet photos below, she wrote: “Sophia Bush lighting up the room at the Wicked movie premiere with her rich copper red hair.”

Bush’s fans are going wild over the look, from head to toe. More than one replied, “So beautiful.” Another responded, “Be still my heart.”

Note: The dress with the peony brocade and poppy printed Mikado with encrusted braid detailing is from Harbison Studio’s 2025 resort collection.

Get ready to see more of Bush: she’s joined the cast of the beloved medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as trauma surgeon Dr. Cass Beckham, and she’s reprising her role as Brooke for a One Tree Hill sequel series.

In the One Tree Hill sequel, Brooke (Bush) and Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan) are 20 years older and with kids but continue to grapple with similar subjects from their teenage years — relationships, self-doubt, and loss.