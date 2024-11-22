Hollywood star Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick: FUBAR) is turning heads everywhere she goes. As seen below, the brunette beauty attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in a stunning tan acid wash denim corset dress with a plunging scoop neckline and an unzippered hem — by fashion label Schiaparelli.

That raw denim halterneck corset dress is from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection and is described as being “cinched at the waist and embellished with a rounded neckline, full-length contrasting metal zip and tonal corset detailing.”

Barbaro’s fans going wild over the new look. More than one replied, “Wow, just wow!”

Note: Earlier in the week, Barbaro rocked a strapless sheer corset dress with a thigh-high slit (by Celine) to the Governors Awards — photos below.

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: she stars in the highly anticipated biopic A Complete Unknown with Timothee Chalamet (Dune, Willy Wonka) as folk singer/songwriter and Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Dylan. Barbaro plays Dylan’s contemporary, Joan Baez.

A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. Trailer above.