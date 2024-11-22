Lucy Liu Flaunts Legs in Red Hot Mini Dress, “Breathtaking”

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Chicago, Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Elementary) is turning heads everywhere she goes as she promotes her new holiday film, Red One, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as the titular character, Santa Claus. (Red One is his security code name.)

As seen below, Liu flaunted her toned legs in a stunning red mini dress (by design label Patou) with sheer black hosiery and towering platform stilettos (by Tamara Mellon). Her fans are going wild over the red hot look. As one replied, “Breathtaking.”

Swipe to see all of her most recent fashion-forward ensembles — there are nine! — including a netted black corset bodysuit by Dolce & Gabbana (below).

Get ready to see more of Liu: she’s also promoting the new Netflix animated series Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld with her voice co-stars Ali Wong and Jimmy O. Yang.

It’s about a Chinese-American teen (Wong) living in a small Texas town who finds out “a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress.” Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld will be released on December 5.

Note: Red One is in theaters now. Below is the trailer.