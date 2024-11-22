Mandy Moore Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Dress, Bold Red Lips

Singer, songwriter, actress Mandy Moore (matriarch Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, A Walk to Remember, Tangled) is turning heads this week as she promotes her podcast That Was Us.

Note: Moore co-hosts the show with her former This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown (her TV son Randall) and Chris Sullivan (her TV son-in-law Toby). The hosts often welcome fellow cast mates on the show including Milo Ventimiglia (Moore’s TV husband), see below.

Celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian shared the close-up photos below of Moore striking a pose in a sheer black lace dress, bold red lips and a loose long pony tied with black ribbon (thanks to hair stylist Barb Thompson).

Moore’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Moore: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror/thriller movie Thread: An Insidious Tale. She and Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The Big Sick) play a couple who “resorts to a spell to travel back in time, hoping to prevent their daughter’s tragic death.”

Thread: An Insidious Tale, which was written and directed by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist, Fantastic Four) is scheduled to be release in August 2025.