Teri Hatcher Flaunts Legs in Sky-High Slit Dress, “Enjoy Every Minute”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Teri Hatcher (Tomorrow Never Dies, Desperate Housewives, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman). The brunette beauty is promoting her new ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Lifetime holiday movie How to Fall in Love by Christmas.

Hatcher is promoting the movie in a stunning white tweed dress with a sky-high slit by fashion label Adiba with a pair of nude stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Hatcher’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “Absolutely gorgeous!”

As seen in the trailer below, Hatcher plays the protagonist Nora in How to Fall in Love by Christmas, a New York City writer who’s been assigned to write a dating column which she dreads. She surprises herself by falling for the photographer assigned to her new column (Dan Payne).

How to Fall in Love by Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 8, the day Hatcher turns 60. She wrote: “check out the ONLY movie I’ve ever done that airs on my BIRTHDAY. What a present!” She added season’s greetings and encouraged her fans to “Enjoy every minute!”