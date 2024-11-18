Kari Lake Fawns Over Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago

MAGA supporter and election denier Kari Lake, who lost the 2024 Arizona U.S. Senate race to Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, travelled to President-elect Donald Trump’s golf resort, Mar-a-Lago, for a black-tie event this weekend.

As seen below, in a black lace and silk dress, Lake met the richest man in the world, Trump’s billionaire super-supporter, Elon Musk.

With the photos, Lake wrote: “Great to meet the Legendary @elonmusk. Had a chance to thank him for saving our First Amendment so we Patriots could speak FREELY. So glad he will help shrink-down our out-of-control US Government and support our most important rights—our First and Second Amendments.”

Trump announced that Musk and former GOP presidential candidate turned MAGA adherent Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead what he’s calling a new “Department of Government Efficiency.”

In addition to consistently reposting Musk tweets on X, Lake also congratulated Trump 2024 campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt in her new post as White House Press Secretary. Lake wrote with the photo below: “I can’t wait to watch you take on the Fake News.”

Lake also congratulated Sergio Gor, the former CEO of Winning Team Publishing responsible for Trump’s books, who will oversee the presidential personnel office. Gor will be responsible for filling jobs in the administration. Lake called it “a vital role.”

More than one of Lake’s supporters are hopeful that she will find a place in Trump’s White House in 2025. As one replied: “I hope to see you in a role in the trump administration,” and chimed in “Somehow, some way, you need to be in this administration, Kari.”

Lake, who lost a race for Arizona Governor in 2020 before losing the Senate contest in 2024, still has strong support among the hardcore MAGA faithful — her long-term support of Trump being the key factor.

In the comments, one even suggested her — despite her lack of experience in the sector — as Secretary of Education: “I would love to see you head of whatever replaces the Dept of Education, that would really stir things up. The children of this nation need schooling, not brainwashing. As a momma bear you’d be perfect.”