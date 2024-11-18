Anna Kendrick Stuns in Plunging Sequin Dress, “Smoke Show!”

Pitch Perfect movie star Anna Kendrick turned heads on the red carpet at the Governor Awards in Hollywood, California this weekend. As seen below, the 39 year old filmmaker stunned in a black sequin dress with a plunging neckline.

Her fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied, “Smoke show!”

Get ready to see more of Kendrick: she’s promoting her recently released movie Woman of the Hour about the real life woman who was set up with a serial killer on the TV game show The Dating Game.

As seen above, Kendrick wore another stunning sequin gown to the annual Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles, and a plunging tuxedo vest to the L.A. premiere of Woman of the Hour, below.

Kendrick will appear next in the A Simple Favor sequel with Blake Lively. Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), the two actresses reprise their roles — Stephanie and Emily — for the comedy thriller which is set on the island of Capri, Italy, where Emily (Lively) marries a rich Italian businessman (Michele Morrone). Bonus: Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins co-star.