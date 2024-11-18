Carrie Underwood Wows in Strapless Mini Dress, “Smoking Legs and Thighs”

Country music star Carrie Underwood performed at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville this weekend in a stunning coral-colored strapless mini dress with a cutout in the front.

With the photos below, the blonde beauty wrote: “What a wonderful Saturday night at the @opry !!! Where it always feels like home…and the audience feels like family.”

Underwood’s fans are going wild over the dress. Many noted how the cut emphasized her famous “smoking legs and thighs.” Another fan commented, “Forever the best legs.”

As seen below, it’s not the first time Underwood has flaunted her toned legs on stage at the Opry!

Get ready to see more of Underwood: the winner of American Idol Season 4 is taking the judging chair of pop star Katy Perry on Season 23 of American Idol.

@carrieunderwood It’s your last chance to audition for @americanidol! 🌟 Don’t let it pass you by, LET’S GOOO! 🎤 Sign up today! 💙 ♬ original sound – Carrie Underwood

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will join fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and OG host Ryan Seacrest. ABC will air the Season 23 premiere of American Idol on March 9, 2025.