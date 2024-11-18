Kandi Burruss Stuns in Plunging Bodycon Dress After 30 Lbs. Loss, “Tired of Being Thick”

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore apologizes for the incident that got her fired from the reality series after 11 seasons, her co-star Kandi Burruss is flaunting her new fit physique. “Living better and feeling good” is the caption Burruss used for the photos below of her striking a pose in a silver plunging dress with a hip-high slit and matching over-the-knee stiletto boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Burruss reported in May that she lost more than 30 lbs. in five months with the help of Hydroxycut’s weight-loss supplements. “I was tired of being thick,” Burruss said.

Note: The silver dress — which is actually a shirt and skirt — is by fashion designer LaQuan Smith. As seen below, Burruss wore the fashion-forward ensemble to celebrate the birthday of Angel Love (Basketball Wives Season 5).

Burruss’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous look. Actress/TV personality Sherrie Shepherd replied; “I want to curse so bad! Abso-flipping-lutely!!!” and fellow Real Housewife Dolores Catania (of New Jersey) dropped a series of fire emojis.

As seen below, Burruss wore another plunging silver dress for her mother’s birthday party which had a Harlem Renaissance Casino Night theme.

Although Burruss — the franchise’s longest running housewife — announced that she won’t return for Season 16 of The Real Housewives Atlanta, fans will tune in to see the return of Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks. The new season is expected to premiere in 2025.

[Note: On The Tamron Hall Show, Moore admitted to exposing explicit pictures of new cast member Brittany Eady and said: “If I could do it all over again, I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation. I’ve elevated situations before, and I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done.”]