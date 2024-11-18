Demi Moore Looks Like “Hottest Teenager” Says Daughter

Hollywood movie star Demi Moore (A Few Good Men, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, G.I. Jane, Charlie’s Angels) has been turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her recently release film The Substance.

Note: In the satirical horror movie, Moore plays a middle-age TV aerobics instructor who gets the opportunity to take a “substance” to essentially age backwards. Margaret Qualley plays her younger character.

As seen at the 2024 Governors Awards ceremony on Sunday at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Moore stunned in a black strapless mini dress with a dramatic cape by fashion power house Givenchy.

Moore’s fans and famous friends and family members are going wild over the glamorous photos. Her daughter, singer/actress Scout LaRue Willis, 33, replied: “Oh my f%&king god that’s the hottest teenage[r] I’ve ever seen.”

Some fans thought it was a strange comment and asked Willis, “how did you type this out and post it?” while others laughed it off, “She’s hot. Not a teen lol.”

As seen above, Moore, 62, was all smiles when she shared the red carpet with her 57-year-old contemporary, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut).

Get ready to see more of Moore: she also promoting her new Paramount+ series Landman with Billy Bob Thornton (Slingblade) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). She plays the wealthy wife of Monty Miller (Hamm), a titan of the Texas oil industry, who — surprise-surprise — is greedy and duplicitous. Trailer below.