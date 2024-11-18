Sammy Hagar’s Daughter, 23, Shakes Mojitos in Plunging Dress

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar (the former Van Halen lead singer) and his business partner, restaurateur and TV personality Guy Fieri confirmed on Thursday that two trucks carrying their Santo Tequila bottles were hijacked in Laredo, Texas.

Dan Butkus, president of Santo Tequila, estimates the total loss to be about $1 million.

The devastating hijacking and missing product hasn’t kept Hagar from promoting the tequila brand. As seen below on Sunday, Hagar gets behind the bar at his Cabo Wabo Beach Club restaurant and bar in Huntington Beach, California, with “the most beautiful bartender you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Will the real Sammy Hagar stand up and shout?! Samantha's shaking it up in the house – made me a bad ass #Mojito @cabowabobeachclub #HuntingtonBeach The family having a blast! pic.twitter.com/1S6wdDg1xN — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) November 17, 2024

That’s Hagar’s namesake, his 23-year-old daughter Samantha Hagar, in the stunning, plunging yellow dress shaking and making mojitos. Hagar’s fans are going wild over the video. More than one replied: “Definitely shaken not stirred!!”

Ms. Hagar often shares photos of herself at the bar — she captioned the photo above: “Me cheese’n at the bar knowing I just queued divorced dad rock to play all night on touch tunes.”

Get ready to see more of Sammy Hagar: he also released the sneak peek video below of him in the studio with Van Halen bass guitarist Michael Anthony. “We’re up to somethin’,” says Hagar.