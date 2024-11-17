Trump Brothers Pitched for “Next Avengers Movie”

President-elect Donald Trump traveled to UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden this weekend with his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., his billionaire supporter Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and his nominee for Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

As seen below, Kennedy — who has declared a pledge to “Make America Healthy Again” — partook in the McDonald’s dinner served on Trump Force One.

The five men were joined at the mixed martial arts event by Trump’s second eldest son, Eric Trump, and former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who Trump has nominated for Director of National Intelligence — a controversial pick which many conservative political pundits consider a national security risk.

Benny Johnson, the right-wing YouTube influencer who supports Gabbard’s nomination, shared the photo above of the Trump brothers (Don Jr. and Eric) with Johnson, Kennedy and Gabbard, and captioned it: “The new Avengers movie looks fire.” Eric Trump replied with three fire emojis.

MAGA supporters are responding to Johnson’s Marvel movie pitch with applause but question Johnson’s presence. (“Why is Mike Johnson there? Asking for those of us who have been paying attention.”)

These commenters are replacing Johnson’s face with the face of Pete Hegseth, the co-host of the TV show Fox & Friends Weekends, whom Trump has nominated for Secretary of Defense. See below.