Susan Sarandon Stuns in Plunging Sheer Camisole, “I Was Dropped by My Agent”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Susan Sarandon (Dead Men Walking, Lorenzo’s Oil, Thelma & Louise, Stepmom, The Rocky Horror Picture Show). The 78-year-old Oscar winner is promoting her new film, the comedy The Gutter. Trailer below.

Shameik Moore (Dope, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, the voice of Miles in the animated Spider-Man film franchise) stars in The Gutter as the protagonist, Walt, a young man with an “obscene and crude style” who becomes a professional bowler and faces off against local bowling legend Linda Curson (Sarandon).

As seen below, Sarandon struck a pose in a plunging sheer camisole under an Alexander McQueen suit for the English publication The Sunday Times Magazine.

More than one fan replied, “Wow!” Another chimed in with awe after seeing the photo below of Sarandon crouching in a black leather jumpsuit: “Terrific shot and I’m equally impressed with that squat!”

Sarandon told the magazine that after protesting Israel’s bombings in Gaza and calling it a genocide: “I was dropped by my agent, my projects were pulled.” The magazine also reports that Sarandon said she may never act in a big-budget Hollywood movie again. (In November 2023, United Talent Agency announced it was no longer representing Sarandon.)

But for now, get ready to see more of Sarandon: she stars in the upcoming Tyler Perry movie The Six Triple Eight with Kerry Washington (Scandal). It tells the story of World War II’s only Women’s Army Corps unit of color. The Six Triple Eight will be released on Netflix on December 20. Trailer below.