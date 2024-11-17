Shailene Woodley Eats Orange in Push-Up Bra, “Shout Out to My Babe”

Hollywood star Shailene Woodley, who’s known for her roles in Ferrari, The Descendants, Big Little Lies, The Fault in Our Stars, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, is currently promoting her new Starz series Three Women with attention-grabbing photos as seen below (many of them from a photo shoot with InStyle Mexico).

With the photo of Woodley — sitting at a kitchen table in nothing but a white push-up bra and a couple of gold necklaces, eating an unpeeled clementine — she wrote: “hello. final ep of THREE WOMEN out tomorrow. on Starz” and gave a “shout out to my babe @howl_jewelry for adorning my neck.”

HOWL stands for Handle Only With Love, which is the jewelry brand created by designer Tini Courtney.

Get ready to see more of Woodley: she’s reprising her role as Jane Chapman for the highly anticipated Season 3 of Reese Witherspoon‘s Big Little Lies series with Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep.

Note: The 33-year-old actress also has two biopics in the works: she plays rock and roll legend Janis Joplin in one and The Talented Mr. Ripley novelist Patricia Highsmith in another.