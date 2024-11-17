Maria Menounos Stuns in Plunging Strapless Gown, “Amazing”

Hollywood star Maria Menounos (Fantastic Four, Entourage, One Tree Hill) is promoting her in the new Lifetime holiday movie Christmas at Plumhill Manor. Menounos plays the protagonist, New York City architect Margot Stone who unexpectedly inherits an English manor and travels there for Christmas and finds love with a local (Kyle Pryor). Trailer below.

As seen above and below in the film, Menounos stuns in an “amazing” strapless black dress with a plunging neckline and a silver corset front by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti.

Menounos clearly had a lot of fun on the set, as she revealed in the TikTok video below with her co-star Pryor and the hair and makeup team.

#christmasmovies #christmasmovie #ItsAWonderfulLifetime #ChristmasAtPlumhillManor ♬ Christmas – neozilla @mariamenounos Always a fun time on set 🤣 Here are some funny behind the scenes moments while filming Christmas at Plumhill Manor ❤️ Can’t believe it premieres TONIGHT!! Make sure to watch on Saturday, November 16th at 8/7c on @Officiallifetime P.S. that last photo was me after filming… LOL! #christmas

She also wowed in a stunning bright red dress (below) when she promoted the movie on Live with Kelly and Mark! Menounos says she’s “obsessed” with the dress by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier and says “it’s the perfect holiday outfit.”

Get ready to see more of Menounos: she’s been cast in another fun holiday movie, My Fiancee Still Believes in Santa with Angus Benfield.