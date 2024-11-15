Gracie Abrams Stuns in Sheer Baby Blue Dress, “The Secret of Abs”

Pop star Gracie Abrams, daughter of Hollywood filmmaker J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars), is promoting her new album The Secret of Us, which includes her hit song ‘That’s So True.’

When the 25-year-old LA native dropped the photos below, including the first slide which captures Abrams posing in a stunningly sheer baby blue off-shoulder top and skirt, she captioned the series: “That’s actually so true.”

Abrams’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo dump and drawing special attention to slide #5, which features Abrams’s six-pack abs.

More than one fan asked Abrams to “drop the gracie abrams abs tutorial pls,” and many are capitalizing the AB in Abrams, a la “gracie ABrams strikes again.” And fellow artist Sza replied, “The Abs the charts pls lol.”

Based on the photos, Abrams’s diet includes butternut squash soup, cornichons, and Diet Coke, and she feeds her mind with the works of Irish poet Seamus Heaney (Station Island), Adrian Duncan (Midfield Dynamo) and dabbles in fortune telling with a deck of Gypsy Witch cards.