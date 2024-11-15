Ari Larter Turns Heads in Stunningly Sheer Plunging Dress, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood star Ali Larter is known for her diverse roles in films including in the horror franchise Final Destination (as Clear Rivers) and in Legally Blonde (as Elle’s idol/client, exercise guru Brooke Taylor Windham), among others.

The blonde beauty is now promoting her new series Landman with Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, which premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 17.

As seen below at the premiere in Los Angeles, Larter turned heads in a stunning, strapless bronze-colored sequin mini dress with a sweetheart neckline by fashion label Mugler with a pair of pointed toe stilettos.

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), Landman is set in the world of big oil in Texas; Thornton plays the protagonist, Tommy Norris, a crisis executive at an oil company; Larter plays his ex-wife, Angela.

Larter recently told InStyle magazine that she’s loving “getting back together with my glam team and indulging in the creative process of putting a look together.” She applauded celebrity hair stylist George Eisdell and makeup artist Adir Abergel for “bringing out the best version of me.”

Larter also turned heads at the London premiere in a stunningly sheer dress with a plunging neckline. Swipe photos below to see Larter with Thornton, Moore, and Hamm.

As seen in the Landman trailer below, Larter gets to wear some pretty wild ensembles as Angela, including a navel-plunging red wrap dress and a whole lot of leopard-print.