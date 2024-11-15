Michelle Monaghan Stuns in Navel-Plunging Cutout Dress, “Smoke Show”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Michelle Monaghan. The former Mission: Impossible star is promoting her new AppleTV series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn (she plays his troubled ex-wife), and turning heads at red carpet events.

As seen above and below at the annual Baby2Baby charity gala, Monaghan stunned in a plunging purple sequin dress with double waist cutouts. The sparkly dress is vintage St. John and her peek-a-boo stilettos are Jimmy Choo.

Monaghan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the party dress, leaving comments including “smoke show!”

Rapper Kid Cudi replied: “Stunnin!” and folk pop singer Jewel responded “Dream girl” with a fire and a red heart emoji. Fellow actress Leslie Bibb wrote: “I can’t talk about anything but how f***ing gorg you are.”

Get ready to see more of Monaghan: she stars in the highly anticipated Season 3 of Mike White’s The White Lotus with Bibb, Carrie Coon and Parker Posey, among others. The HBO cast filmed together for three weeks in Thailand. And while Monaghan’s role is under wraps, she did reveal, “It’s such a fun, juicy character,” and added, “They all are.”