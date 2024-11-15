Miranda Lambert Stuns in Lace Cami, “Jaw Dropping”

Standing in between two horses and in front of the Granada Hotel in San Luis Obispo, California, country music star Miranda Lambert let her sweater fall off her shoulder and struck a pose in a stunning white camisole with lace trim and a pair of blue jeans.

When the blonde beauty shared the photo above, she wrote: “Sweaters so soft you wanna name ‘em >> 🙌🧑‍🍳💋♥️ I call this Idyllwind one ‘Scarlett Sass.'” Swipe to see the video of the horses passing in front of her as she continues to model that red sweater for her fashion label Idyllwind.

One fan replied, “i had to pick my jaw up off the floor after seeing this shoot so i could go grab my credit card.”

Yes, the imagery is an ad for the sweater but all eyes are on Lambert’s straight long hair. She usually wears her long locks with waves. One fan replied, “Hair is sooooo good,” and another chimed in, “Love your hair!”

Fellow country singer Elle King brought the attention back to the sweater and replied: “They actually are that soft.”

As seen above, Lambert kept her hair straight as she also modeled a black pant suit without a shirt and with a necklace that reads “OUTLAW,” while at the Granada. Note the cowboy on the horse in the background. As one fan replied, “My most favorite look I think you’ve done EVER!!”