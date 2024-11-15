Elle Fanning Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress With Extreme Leather Sleeves

Hollywood star Elle Fanning (The Great, Maleficent) turned heads in New York City this week in a stunning black dress with a navel-plunging neckline and black leather sleeves (by Christian Dior) and a pair of matching black pointed toe stilettos.

Celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen reported that the blonde beauty got all gussied up for the Variety’s Hamilton Behind the Camera awards ceremony, where Fanning presented an award to costume designer Arianne Phillips, as seen below.

Phillips wrote of the night and the honors: “Nothing could be sweeter than being presented by muse of all muses the effervescent miracle that is Elle Fanning. A brilliant actor and deeply special ray of light. Thank you Elle for your beautiful speech, I am yours forever.”

Get ready to see more of Fanning: she stars in the upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles with Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer. Fanning plays the titular character, a young mother who’s struggling to make ends meet, starts an OnlyFans account using advice from her pro wrestling father (who’s portrayed by Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame).