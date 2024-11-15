Katie Holmes Turns Heads in Oversized Jeans in Brooklyn, “Stunning?”

Hollywood star Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Ray Donovan, Dawson’s Creek) lives in New York City and is often captured by the paparazzi wearing fashion-forward ensembles while strolling the streets of the Big Apple.

Videographer Elder Ordonez captured Holmes on Thursday walking by herself in an autumnal-colored oversized silk patchwork bomber jacket with wide-legged jeans, black penny loafers, tan leather tote bag and aviator sunglasses.

Ordonez wrote with the photo above: “Katie Holmes, as always, looked very beautiful while out for a walk, showcasing her style in Brooklyn New York this morning.” In another post Ordonez called Holmes “stunning.”

Not everyone agrees with Ordonez’s choice of words. As one observer responded, “Stunning is an interesting adjective to describe that fit.” Another chimed in, “Looks stunning?!?! Pants are a joke and jacket not much better.” Another fan left both a compliment and insult by writing: “She is a beautiful woman but those pants are hideous.”

Get ready to see more of Holmes: she’s been cast to star in the upcoming movie Captivated which is based on the story of John Paul Getty III, the then-16-year-old heir to the Getty oil fortune who was kidnapped in Italy in 1973. Holmes plays his mother, Gail Getty; the legendary Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scarface) plays Saro Mammoliti, the lead kidnapper.