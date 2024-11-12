Amanda Kloots Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Dress

The Talk host Amanda Kloots and Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier co-hosted the 27th annual Family Film and TV Awards, which celebrates “excellence in family-oriented film and television.” Former child star Jerry Mathers (Beaver Cleaver on the legendary sitcom Leave It to Beaver) was presented with the Icon Award.

On stage at the televised event, Kloots stunned in a sheer black navel-plunging dress with gold stars. As seen below, the dress appears navy blue under the bright stage lights.

Above and below: Frazier and Kloots hosting the 27th annual Family Film & TV Awards, Photo: CBS

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg won Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film (Arthur the King, which also won Best Feature Film); CBS’s Big Brother won Best Competition Series Television; and Young Sheldon (which ended earlier this year) won Best Ensemble Television Series.

Get ready to see more of Kloots: this week on The Talk, Kloots and her co-hosts interview actress Bonnie Hunt (Jerry Maguire) who plays Mrs. Claus in the upcoming holiday movie Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji) and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) on Thursday. On Friday they sit down with former This Is Us star Justin Hartley who stars in the new series Tracker, on Friday.