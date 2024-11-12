Chelsea Handler Brings “Sexy Glam” in Plunging Strapless Dress

Stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler was one of the many A-list celebrities celebrating the late great Joan Rivers at the New York Comedy Festival at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

As seen below, the blonde beauty turned heads in a stunning wine-red strapless dress. Her hair stylist Ben Skervin (who took the front and back photos below) wrote: “Well hello gorgeous!!!!!” and added that Handler “really brought the sexy glam” to the tribute event.

When Handler shared the series below, after Election Day, she wrote: “I have spent the last couple of days digesting the sad results of Tuesday’s election and trying to figure out a way to convey a message of hopefulness and comfort, as I know how many of us are struggling with the reality of what happened.

“For starters, I accept that we lost the election and am not pretending it was rigged or that anyone cheated. I will not give my rage to the Trump administration for another term. I will not allow my anger to run my life again.”

Handler has vowed to keep spreading positivity while she continues performing in front of live audiences and invited her follows to “DM me if you feel hopeless, as I am going through my DM’s regularly and trying to respond to all. I’m putting out big love to everyone.”

Fellow female celebrities including mega pop star Katy Perry, actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Niecy Nash, and singer/actress Mandy Moore thanked Handler for the post.

Above are photos from Handler’s show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn on Friday night.