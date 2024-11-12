Claudia Schiffer Stuns in Snakeskin Bikini with Pet Tortoise, “Obsessed”

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer shared a private look into her domestic life with her husband of 22 years, English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn (Argylle, Kingsman, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, X-Men: First Class).

As seen below in a snakeskin-print bikini top with a live tortoise on her chest, the 54-year-old blonde beauty reports: “The tortoise represents love and protection. Matthew gifted me one for my 30th birthday, and he’s still with us. Since then, I’ve become obsessed with them and always make sure to find one in wood, stone, or marble everywhere I travel, adding to my collection at home.”

Swipe the photos above to see Schiffer’s varied collection of non-animate miniature turtles on a nightstand in her home and a video of the model in a skintight dress with a plunging neckline) holding the tortoise in her hands.

Schiffer’s fans are going wild over the images and her love of the tortoise, as one replied: “What a little cutie, thank you for giving yours love and loving and giving all your animals a lovely home and a loving family.” Another fan confessed that he now “wants to be a tortoise.”

Also this week, Schiffer celebrated the birthday of her daughter, Clemente, who turned 20. Swipe above to see Clemente following in her mother’s footsteps as a professional fashion model.