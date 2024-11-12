Steph Curry’s Wife Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress Made of Levi’s Denim Scraps

The 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California broke a fundraising record this weekend: the non-profit organization raised more than $17 million to continue to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty in the United States.

Several celebrities got dressed up for the big occasion, which included special recognition for Hollywood movie star Charlize Theron (Monster), who received the organization’s Giving Tree Honoree award.

As seen in the group photo below, the Oscar winner was joined at the event with fellow movie stars Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30) and Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four), supermodels Miranda Kerr and Ashley Graham, singers Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Katy Perry, and actress/TV personality Ayesha Curry (Family Food Fight), wife of NBA mega star Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Curry turned heads in a stunning corset dress created with a patchwork of denim with a plunging neckline.

As seen below, Curry added the black satin bra to the fashion-forward ensemble. The designer of that vintage dress is by Los Angeles designer Ana Tanaka, who captioned the photo below: “From Waste to Red Carpet ♻️🧵🪡 Our first gown made from vintage Levi’s denim scraps.”