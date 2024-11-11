Jessica Simpson Stuns in Hip-High Slit Dress, “This Comeback Is Personal”

Before becoming a reality TV star (Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica), an actress (The Dukes of Hazzard) and a fashion designer, Jessica Simpson was a singer. These days, when not modeling clothing from the Jessica Simpson Collection, the blonde beauty has been teasing her fans with photos of her recording new music.

With the new photos below — of Simpson posing in a strapless white dress with a hip-high slit (by Betsey Johnson) and a pair of black patent over-the-knee stiletto boots (by Schutz) — she wrote: “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the photos and the news that the new music is coming soon. As one replied: “I’m so excited to hear your new music. You are beautiful and you will always be an icon.” Another chimed in, “Sexy as hell.”

Note: It’s been 25 years since the blonde beauty released her debut album Sweet Kisses in 1999 (see photos above). And it’s been 14 years since the release of her last album, her seventh, Happy Christmas (2010).