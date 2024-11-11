MAGA Governor Fan Girls Over Lainey Wilson, Trump Spokesperson “Jealous!”

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who fiercely campaigned for former President Donald Trump this year, went to the Lainey Wilson concert in Sioux Falls this weekend.

With the backstage photos below, Noem reported: “Lainey Wilson played a fantastic concert in Sioux Falls last night, and I got to meet her! She’s sweet as can be, and her concert was just as amazing.”

Swipe the photos to see Noem posing with country music’s rising star Zach Top, too.

Top is the opening act for Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour, and the two (Wilson and Top) are known for singing duets together on stage, including “Keep Up With Jones” and the 1977 song “Take This Job and Shove It,” as seen below at a show in Alabama.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary of the 2024 Trump presidential campaign, replied to Noem’s photos: “Omg! Jealous!!!”

As seen in the photos series above, Leavitt and Noem campaigned together this election year with fellow female Trump supporters including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former race car driver Danica Patrick, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, and former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard.