Alicia Vikander Cuddles with Michael Fassbender on London Street, “Beautiful Couple”

Fans of actor Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs, Alien: Covenant, Inglourious Basterds, X-Men: First Class) are going wild over the photos taken of him with his wife of seven years, Swedish-born actress Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) over the weekend in London.

As one fan replied: “So good to see them together,” another chimed in, “Beautiful couple.”

As seen below, the Hollywood power couple were caught hugging and smiling in each other’s arms while waiting for a cab outside of the famous, private members-only Twenty Two Club. [Note: The Twenty Two Club is opening its second location in New York City in 2025.]

Get ready to see more of Fassbender: he stars as a covert CIA agent in the upcoming Paramount+ series The Agency with Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Richard Gere (An Officer and a Gentleman), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and Katherine Waterson (Fantastic Beasts). The Agency will be released on Showtime on November 29. Trailer below.

And Vikander will appear next on the big screen in the drama The Last Day. She plays the protagonist Julia, a writer and mother in New York who “encounters figures from her past and a troubled young mother, prompting her to confront her lack of creative purpose and rediscover herself within the life she has.” The Last Day is written and directed by Rachel Rose.