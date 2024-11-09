Beyonce’s Country Music Grammy Nominations Receive Political Backlash

Fashion and lifestyle magazine Marie Claire dropped the photo below of mega pop star Beyoncé in a dark suit and a matching Stetson hat after the Grammy Awards announced that the singer secured 11 nominations this year — the most of any artist — for the music on her debut country music album, Cowboy Carter.

Marie Claire, who captioned the photo, “Can we get a yee-haw? 🤠,” reminded its readers that Beyoncé was “completely shut out by the CMAs” (Country Music Awards), which will take place on Wednesday, November 20.

The majority of the comments replying to Marie Claire are negative toward Beyonce and accuse the singer of not “being country” and of “buying her way into country music” and “buying awards.”

Playboy model and beauty pageant title holder Viktoria Fox (Miss United USA 2024) suggested that Beyonce: “should buy awards she’s never gotten before.”

More than one Beyonce fan came to her defense, with one writing: “It’s a great album! Haters need to go on Brittany Aldean’s page and hate. As she was the one who started the Beyonce hate.”

National politics have clearly seeped into the Grammy-worthy country music conversation as Beyonce endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and Brittany Aldean and her country music singer husband Jason Aldean have been long-standing supporters and friends of Donald Trump.

The Grammy nominations announcement was released three days after Trump was re-elected.