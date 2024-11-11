Rita Ora Stuns in See-Thru Navel-Plunging Dress, “You Smashed It”

Pop star Rita Ora turned heads on the red carpet at the MTV EMAs this weekend. As seen below, the 33-year-old blonde beauty struck a pose in a provocative see-through navel-plunging dress with a pair of towering platform stilettos.

But that was just one of her ensembles. As the host of the evening, Ora wore 11 different outfits that night, and according to her, the experience was “a DREAM!” Swipe the photo series below to see her in another navel-plunging dress (featuring a giraffe print design) with American rapper LL Cool J (Slides 6-10), and a red hot Adidas short short track suit with matching red thigh-high socks (Slides 11-13).

With Canadian singer/songwriter Shaun Mendes, Ora rocked a silver chest plate with matching silver leather fringe pants (Slides #14 and #15). Keep swiping to see Ora in a black velvet bandeau and puffy skirt (Slide 16), and an ostrich feathered corset dress with, yes, a plunging neckline, with Mexican singer Peso Pluma and the all-girl South Korean pop group Le Sserafim.

The Masked Singer star also made sure to congratulate all of the artists who performed at the event and told them, “you SMASHED it!!”