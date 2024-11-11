Julie Bowen Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress, Peek-a-Boo Stilettos

Hollywood star Julie Bowen, who is best known for her roles in films including Happy Gilmore and Horrible Bosses, and for starring in long-running TV series including Modern Family and Ed, turned heads at the annual Baby2Baby charity gala in West Hollywood, California, this weekend.

As seen above and below, the 54-year-old blonde beauty wowed in an embroidered sheer lace off-the-shoulder gown by designer Paolo Sebastian, with a pair of peek-a-boo stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Bowen’s fans are going wild over the romantic look, especially her makeup. As one replied: “Her natural beautiful features really popped with the wonderful make up. Sooo gorgeous as always.”

Get ready to see more of Bowen: she’s promoting her new Peacock series Hysteria! with Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect).

It’s a supernatural horror series about “a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts who use the town’s sudden interest in the occult to start a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a strange series of events triggers a witch hunt that leads back to them.”

As seen in the Hysteria! trailer above, Bowen plays the mother of the lead guitarist, Dylan Campbell.