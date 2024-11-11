Bethenny Frankel Stuns in Bodycon Dress, Giraffe Heels, “Best Look Ever”

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel often dresses up for red carpet events and shares her fashion-forward ensembles on social media. This weekend, the 54-year-old raven-haired TV personality slipped into a black bodycon dress by New York fashion designer Norma Kamali and rocked long hair extensions for the Yellowstone premiere.

With the photos below, Frankel wrote: “Night out for the Yellowstone premiere on Paramount Network — What is this look giving?”

The comment that has received the most likes is: “This is your best look EVER!!!!!”

Be sure to swipe the photos to see Frankel with Leon, ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Frankel’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sleek look including The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga who replied “Gorg” with a red heart emoji and Jackie Goldschneider who wrote: “It’s giving the comeback is better than the setback.”

With the TikTok videos above and below, Frankel wrote: “When you bust out the giraffe heels” and noted her shoes are by designer Elie Saab. The black leather purse is by Valentino.