Lydia Hearst Stuns in Plunging Mesh Dress with Chris Hardwick

Hollywood movie star and model Lydia Hearst, great-granddaughter of the legendary newspaper publisher and politician William Randolph Hearst and daughter of Patty Hearst, turned heads at the annual Baby2Baby charity gala in West Hollywood, California this weekend.

As seen below, the 40-year-old strawberry blonde stunned in a silver mesh dress with a plunging neckline and a train by New York fashion label Reem Acra. Hearst brought her husband of eight years, comedian and TV personality Chris Hardwick (The Wall, Talking Dead, MTV’s Singled Out), as her date.

Hearst wore another plunging dress when she and Hardwick, who are the parents to a 2-year-old daughter, recently stepped out for a polo match sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne.

The power couple also own a ranch cleverly called Hearstwick. See sweet sepia family photo below.

Get ready to see more of Hearst: she’s finished filming the horror movie Werewolf Game, which is based on the adult party game created by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986. Hearst plays the character Monika, see below.

In the movie, “12 kidnapped strangers must play a game where they vote on who among them to murder. At night, the ‘werewolves’ hidden among them come out to brutally kill one of the 12 ‘villagers’ in return. The days repeat until one winning group remains.”