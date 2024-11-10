Aubrey Plaza Wows in See-Thru Lace Corset Dress

Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza (Agatha All Along, The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal, Parks and Recreation) turned heads in a sheer lace dress with velvet corset cups at the Dead Funny: An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers in New York City this week at the annual NY Comedy Festival.

It’s not the first time Plaza has turned heads on the red carpet in a see-through lace dress, as seen below with Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman (Tootsie) and the legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather) at the premiere of Coppola’s new film Megalopolis, in which Plaza played the character Wow Platinum.

Get ready to see more of Plaza: she’s providing one of the voices for the upcoming animated film Animal Friends with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), which is scheduled for an October 2025 release.

Aubrey also finished filming Ethan Coen’s new solo film, Honey Don’t! with Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls star Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and Chris Evans (Captain America). Bonus: Charlie Day and Billy Eichner co-star in the road trip comedy.