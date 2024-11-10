Miranda Kerr Stuns in Pink Gown with Ostrich Feathers, “Blush Duchess”

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel Miranda Kerr, CEO of the skin care brand Kora Organics, turned heads at the Baby2Baby annual charity event in West Hollywood this weekend in a stunning strapless pink gown with a feather train. Fashion designer Pamella Roland describes the dress as a “blush duchess satin draped gown with ostrich feather hem.”

As seen below, the Australian model brought her husband, billionaire Evan Spiegel (co-founder and CEO of Snap), as her plus one. Swipe to see hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who also opted for a soft pink gown, with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Fellow CEO Jessica Alba (The Honest Company) also turned heads at the Baby2Baby event in a peachy, terra cotta tube dress, as seen below with her husband, Cash Warren.

Note: Mega pop star Katy Perry — who wowed in a white satin cami dress (see below) — did not appear at the event with her partner, Hollywood movie star Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), ex-husband of Kerr.