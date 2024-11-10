Katy Perry Jumps on Sexy White Dress Train with Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde

Mega pop star Katy Perry turned heads at the annual Baby2Baby charity event this weekend in West Hollywood, California, in a white satin cami dress with a plunging silver drape neckline. As seen below, the raven-haired beauty knows how to strike a pose.

Perry wasn’t the only A-lister to opt for a sexy white dress. As seen below Oscar winning actress Charlize Theron (Monster) wowed in a navel-plunging white gown with a dark corset waist by Italian design house Schiaparelli. Note: Theron received the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby event.

Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling) rocked a white with black polka dots dress with a floral ruffle and spaghetti straps by design label Balmain.

And America’s Got Talent supermodel judge Heidi Klum also stunned in a strapless white dress with a bright blue floral pattern.